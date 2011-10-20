Another Rough Night In Hong Kong

Photo: www.flickr.com

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng market continues to be the armpit of the financial world.It fell another 1.8%, more than erasing the previous day’s gains.



Thanks to a combination of slowdown and (shadow) banking fears in China, stocks there have been getting creamed.

It was also rough for the HK-listed Macau gaming stocks, which have been ultra-betas lately.

Sands China -3.7%

SJM Holdings -5.7%

Wynn Macau -3.8%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.