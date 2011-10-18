Hong Kong Is Tanking, And The Casino Stocks Are Getting Crushed

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Hong Kong market was already falling prior to the release of the Chinese GDP number, but just so you know, it’s getting clubbed.The Hang Seng index is down about 3%.



What’s notable is that the high-beta Macau casino stocks are getting thrashed.

MGM China -8.7%

Wynn Macau -5.2%

Meanwhile, US futures have ticked down a touch post-number.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.