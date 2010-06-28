Think Tank Warns That Hong Kong's Dangerous Dependence On Finance Could Result In Catastrophe

Hong Kong was lucky to avoid the brunt of the recent financial crisis.



The U.S. wasn’t so lucky, learning the hard way about the dangers of an economy overly reliant on the finance sector.

But just because Hong Kong made it so far, doesn’t mean that it’s in the clear.

Any sort of Chinese economic or financial crisis would devastate the city’s economy, given that there effectively isn’t anything other than finance left in the Special Administrative Region:

China Daily:

While Shanghai, seen as a rival financial city, has become a bigger economy than Hong Kong, there is increasing concern about the SAR’s over-reliance on services – particularly its financial sector – which make up some 88.6 per cent of the economy, according to the Hong Kong census and statistics department.

…

The newspaper job advertisements are dominated by sales vacancies, often on commission-based remuneration, little reward for graduates coming out of Hong Kong’s world-class universities.

Fang Zhou, assistant chief research officer of the think tank One Country Two Systems Research Institute (OCTSRI), based on the 61st floor of the gleaming Bank of China building in Central district, says there is a challenge.

“Hong Kong is one of the most service-sector dependent economies in the world and some people say it is a real weakness. It makes us extremely vulnerable and that has been the case over the last two years with the economic crisis affecting financial institutions,” he said.

The local government is trying to spur other industries, but given the inflated incomes in finance, it’s hard to imagine how new industries can compete for office space or talent. Hong Kong probably just has to ride finance, which pays handsomely while the going is good, and just brace for the consequences.

