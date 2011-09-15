What Hong Kong Thinks About The New Ackman Trade

Photo: Fatwallet.com

Pershing Square Capital’s Bill Ackman is betting that the Hong Kong dollar will appreciate against the U.S. dollar by 30%. Currently, you can get HK$7.80 to US$1.00.However, this would only happen with a major shift in Hong Kong’s monetary policy. The HKD has been pegged to the USD since October 1983.



Ackman actually isn’t the first to sound off on the HKD in recent months. With the HK and US economies out of sync, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has been under increasing amounts of pressure to revalue its currency.

The war of words escalated last month after Standard & Poor’s downgraded the U.S. sovereign debt rating.

HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver argued that the HKD would be better off floating against a basket of currencies.

Hong Kong monetary chief Norman Chan fired back with a comprehensive 1749 word response, tackling all criticisms. His ultimate conclusion: the USD peg is here to stay. Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary John Tsang shares this sentiment.

However, Chan acknowledged, “[T]here is no one-size-fits-all exchange rate regime. All options, including linking the Hong Kong dollar to the US dollar or a basket of currencies, or even letting the Hong Kong dollar float freely, have their own pros and cons.”

Most agree that should the HKD be revalued, it is most likely to go up against the USD. So, it seems that the worst case-scenario for Ackman is that the HKD continues to move sideways against the USD.

For now, the HKD seems unlikely to budge. Its backers have full confidence in the peg. In fact, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is so proud of its dollar peg, it even provides this rudimentary chart.

