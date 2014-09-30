The Day 2 Hong Kong Protests Are Unbelievably Huge

Joe Weisenthal, Pamela Engel
hong kongREUTERS/Carlos Barria

It’s the second day of major protests in Hong Kong, and the crowds in Hong Kong’s central business district are unreal. By many accounts they’re significantly bigger than they were the night before, as many protesters camped out all night.

The protests — dubbed “Occupy Central” — have been primarily fuelled by younger Hong Kong residents, angry at what they see as Beijing’s slowly taking away Hong Kong’s democracy. China recently placed restrictions on Hong Kong’s 2017 election of its top civil leader, saying the candidates would have to be vetted by Beijing, according to CNN.

There are also economic concerns relating to inequality and the price of housing.

School classes have been suspended because of the protests, which don’t seem like they will be letting up soon, CNN reports.

Riot police were brought in to control the crowds and were shooting tear gas and pepper spray at protestors.

Above is a photo, taken earlier Monday, showing protesters who were blocking the main street to the financial Central district. Here’s what it looked like on Monday night:

Hong kong protestsCarlos Barria/Reuters

Here are some more:

These images also drive home how big things are right now.

Hong Kong protestsREUTERS/Carlos BarriaProtesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Here’s a map of the affected areas:

Screenshot 2014 09 29 08.47.02REUTERS
Hong kongREUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hong kongREUTERS/Carlos BarriaProtesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014.

NOW WATCH: 11 Facts About China’s Economy That Will Blow Your Mind

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.