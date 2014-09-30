The Day 2 Hong Kong Protests Are Unbelievably Huge

It’s the second day of major protests in Hong Kong, and the crowds in Hong Kong’s central business district are unreal. By many accounts they’re significantly bigger than they were the night before, as many protesters camped out all night.

The protests — dubbed “Occupy Central” — have been primarily fuelled by younger Hong Kong residents, angry at what they see as Beijing’s slowly taking away Hong Kong’s democracy. China recently placed restrictions on Hong Kong’s 2017 election of its top civil leader, saying the candidates would have to be vetted by Beijing, according to CNN.

There are also economic concerns relating to inequality and the price of housing.

School classes have been suspended because of the protests, which don’t seem like they will be letting up soon, CNN reports.

Riot police were brought in to control the crowds and were shooting tear gas and pepper spray at protestors.

Above is a photo, taken earlier Monday, showing protesters who were blocking the main street to the financial Central district. Here’s what it looked like on Monday night:

Here are some more:

Crowds look much bigger than yesterday. pic.twitter.com/yWirZhhTpp

— Josh Noble (@JoshTANoble) September 29, 2014

These images also drive home how big things are right now.

Remarkable scenes from sea of protesters calling for more democracy & resignation of Hong Kong’s top official pic.twitter.com/mKHED6qck7

— Ivan Watson (@IvanCNN) September 29, 2014

Growing crowd at Amiralty as protesters return after a day of work or school (courtesy of friend) #OccupyCentral pic.twitter.com/4n394zPdvf

— Fion Li (@fion_li) September 29, 2014

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Protesters hold their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong.

Here’s a map of the affected areas:

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters, in Hong Kong September 29, 2014.

NOW WATCH: 11 Facts About China’s Economy That Will Blow Your Mind





Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.