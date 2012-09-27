Men Everywhere Are Trying To Marry Gigi Chao And Win $65 Million

Everyone’s searching for Gigi Chao.

The gay daughter of one of the richest men in Hong Kong has laughed off her father’s plan to offer nearly £40 million to any man who can charm her into a heterosexual marriage.Gigi Chao, 33, said she thought the HKD500 million (£39.8 million) offer was “quite entertaining”. She told the South China Morning Post: “He [her father] has an interesting interpretation of me.”



Asked if her father was upset at her reported civil partnership with her partner of seven years, Sean Eav, she said: “He loves the attention”.

But she declined to confirm if she wed in France on April 4, or if she was gay, simply saying: “I’m not afraid to admit anything. But I do want to respect my parents.

“Sometimes people just refuse to accept what they are told. Let time be the witness,” she added.

Her father, 76-year-old Sze-tsung Chao, made his fortune in shipping and property, and claims to have had some 10,000 girlfriends.

He said that his daughter was still single, and eligible, and insisted he would not force her into marriage with an unsuitable groom.

He said his offer was “an inducement to attract someone who has the talent but not the capital to start his own business”.

“I do not mind whether he is rich or poor. The important thing is that he is generous and kind-hearted. Gigi is a very good woman with both talents and looks. She is devoted to her parents, is generous and does volunteer work,” he told the SCMP.

As news of her father’s offer went viral, Ms Chao was deluged with attempts at courtship over social media.

“I would like to announce that I suddenly received a whole bunch of followers on my twitter account which I never use,” she posted on her Facebook page. Followed shortly by: “No longer accepting Facebook friend requests – sorry” Some admirers, meanwhile, have left comments on the bottom of an interview she gave to HK Magazine in 2007.

“Allow me to show wat can bring u happiness that is everlasting [sic],” wrote “Brings Kelvin”, the “General Manager at Doctororak International Limited”.

“Hi Gigi Chao I desire to marry you if I married you I was in vendiin your will find happiness by ndimuar people in the world on this team with you, and there you can find your happiness [sic],” offered Sazan Gusha, a “friend” from Albania.

