Hong Kong Has Run Out Of Space To Store Ashes Of The Deceased

Photo: photo by Tom Oates

We’ve heard of cities running out of burial space, but Hong Kong’s problem is even worse. The city’s columbaria are full, and residents are forced to pay high prices and break the law to dispose of cremated remains (via The Dark Side).Semi-legal private columbaria are springing up in Hong Kong and neighbouring Macau, where storage costs $25,000 or more, according to The Economist. The island government has also announced plans to build 11 expanded public columbarias.



With stories like this, it’s no surprise Hong Kong property prices have kept soaring longer than Shanghai and Beijing — even as the government plans to measures to cool the market.

