Hong Kong Air Cargo Volume Exploding Towards Record Highs

Someone forget to tell Hong Kong the global economy was in trouble. Air Cargo volume is surging for the trade hub, up 47% year over year, and at the highest level in two and a half years.



Journal of Commerce:

Hong Kong handled 354,000 metric tons of freight in April, the strongest volume since November 2007, and 38 per cent better than the airport reported the same month a year ago amid the steep downturn in global trade.

With some 230,000 metric tons of exports, outbound volume also was the strongest since November 2007.

The latest data was also 4.5% higher than the previous month, March. Moreover, Cathay Pacific (293 HK) recently reported data to confirm the above, highlighting a substantial tightening of capacity utilization year over year:

Cathay Pacific:

The two airlines [Cathay & Dragon Air] carried a total of 152,808 tonnes of cargo and mail last month, up 24.1% on April last year. The cargo and mail load factor was 79.3%, a rise of 13.6 percentage points, while capacity, measured in available cargo/mail tonne kilometres, was up by 6.4%. For the year to date, tonnage has risen by 24.1% compared to a capacity increase of 1.1%.

