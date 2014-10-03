See What Hong Kong Looked Like 42 Years Ago

With all the interest surrounding Hong Kong in the past few days as pro-democracy protests continue to erupt, it’s easy to forget how much change the city has seen in the past 50 years. Hong Kong has undergone major growth, moving from a small city to one filled with massive skyscrapers, making it one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

Photographer Nick DeWolf captured daily life in Hong Kong during a trip to Asia in 1972. His photos show just what it was like in a time when the Pearl of the Orient was still transitioning into what it is today.

DeWolf has shared his photos with us below. Check out what Hong Kong was like more than 40 years ago.

Here’s what the harbor looked like then. Those fairly modest buildings have grown to more than 1,200 skyscrapers.

Nick DeWolf

As it is now, the harbor was a busy place full of people.

Nick DeWolf

Here’s what it looked like along the coast and the waterfront.

Nick DeWolf

Much development and change has happened since then.

Nick DeWolf

Here is Hong Kong’s Pok Fu Lam village, where the city’s first dairy farm once sat.

Nick DeWolf

This is Queen’s Road Central, near where much of the protesting is occurring.

Nick DeWolf

Hollywood Road, also in close proximity to the demonstrations, has no connection to the neighbourhood in California.

Nick DeWolf

Another street in the heart of the city, where much of the protesting is happening, is Morrison Street.

Nick DeWolf

Neon signage was everywhere, much of which remains today.

Nick DeWolf

City life was busy and bustling, even with 3 million less people living there, compared to current population figures.

Nick DeWolf

In 1972, there was around 4.1 million people living in Hong Kong. Today, there’s around 7.2 million.

Nick DeWolf

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.