Singaporean Mega-Church Founder Arrested For Allegedly Using $18 Million In Church Funds To Launch Wife's Pop Career

The founder of the huge Singaporean mega church City Harvest Church, Kong Hee, has been arrested and is due to be charged today with conspiracy to commit criminal breach of trust, the Strait Times reports.



Kong is specifically accused of using SGD $23 million (USD $18 million) in church funds to launch his wife’s Mandarin pop career. Ho Yeow Sun (aka Sun Ho) has had a significant music career since 2002, releasing a number of multi-platinum albums, appearing at the Grammys, and even recording with Wyclef Jean.

However, there have long been a number of questions about how her music was funded, and where the money from her music went to.

City Harvest Church is a non-denominational mega-church, and is remarkably large, with over 20,000 people attending its services in 2010. The church was founded by Kong and his wife in 1989.

Three other church leaders have also been arrested in the case.

WATCH Sun Ho’s song with Wyclef Jean:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

