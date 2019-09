A headline is crossing now that’s causing Honeywell shares to dive.



“Honeywell transmitter likely cause of 787 fire, UK AAIB says,” reports Bloomberg.

This relates to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner fire at London’s Heathrow Airport last week.

