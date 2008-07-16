Honeywell (HON) Still Citi's Top Pick

Honeywell (HON) may have fallen hard from its low $60s stock price in Mid-May, but Citi simply sees the 25% drop as even more reason to buy the stock. The cheap price and HON’s energy exposure make the stock Citi’s Top Pick:



HON Sits At The Crossroads Of Several Key Energy Themes —

Energy efficiency, environmental compliance and energy infrastructure themes touch roughly 42% of

total sales. Coupling these themes with 35% exposure to Aero, which should grow at least 4% through ’10, supports our estimates.

Efficiency Has Clear Economic Drivers Given Energy Costs —

Regulation remains a key driver of efficiency upgrades, but we believe economics are now a more important and ultimately more sustainable driver. HON can address the energy efficiency of homes, buildings, industrial plants, vehicles and aircraft.

Earnings Discounted For Recession —

Group including HON is trading near 20-year trough EPS multiple. Market is discounting industrials earnings for recession and corresponding EPS revisions. If HON’s EPS don’t crack under macro

pressures in the next 12-18 months, multiple expansion should follow….

HON’s high earnings quality, margin upside and cash deployment

opportunities give us high confidence in our estimates.

Citi reiterates BUY on Honeywell (HON), it remains a Citi Top Pick, target price $70.

See Also:

Honeywell (HON): DB Sees Q2 In Line, Strong Margin Gains Into 2009 (HON)

Honeywell (HON): Airline Risks Overblown, Still Going To $70 (HON)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.