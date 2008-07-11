Honeywell (HON): DB Sees Q2 In Line, Strong Margin Gains Into 2009

Corey Lorinsky

Deutsche Bank continues to be a big believer in Honeywell (HON). The firm thinks HON will hit Q2 EPS consensus of $0.94 and then generate another year of mid-to-high teens EPS growth, despite much lower revenue growth. The margin gains will come from a combination of:

  • restructuring benefits
  • improving productivity

Deutsche reiterates BUY for Honeywell (HON), target price $72.

