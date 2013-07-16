The 12 Best Honeymoon Spots For Newlywed Gay Couples

DOMA (the defence Of Marriage Act) is dead, and that means that gay couples around the U.S. will be getting married in spades. And more weddings means more honeymoons.



We asked travel experts to weigh in on what they think will be the hottest honeymoon destinations for newly married gay couples.

And while honeymooners may want to avoid places like Russia, which recently passed severe anti-gay laws that will even impact gay foreign tourists, there are plenty of awesome destinations that are just waiting to welcome gay newlywed couples with open arms.

