Swedish Couple Experiences Natural Disaster-Plagued Honeymoon From Hell

YOUR HONEYMOON IS supposed to be the best holiday of your life – after all, you’re abroad in an exotic location with your love, so what could go wrong?How about an earthquake, floods, and a tsunami? Not to mention a cyclone and a snowstorm…



Swedish couple Stefan and Erika Svanstrom were all set to go on their romantic honeymoon, with their baby daughter in tow, when they were struck by the first of many natural disasters, the Telegraph reports today.

First, they were stranded in Munich, Germany, thanks to a terrible snowstorm. Then when they finally arrived in Cairns in Australia, the area was struck by a ferocious cyclone.

Soon after, they journeyed to Brisbane. But that city was struck by floods so they went to Perth – only to be greeted by bush fires.

They must have been extremely relieved to land in Christchurch, New Zealand. Until the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the city, causing huge devastation.

The couple then travelled to Japan, which was rocked days later by the March 11 earthquake.

Mr Svanstorm said that the rocky honeymoon only added up to a strong marriage, telling Sweden’s Expressen newspaper:

We’ve certainly experienced more than our fair share of catastrophes, but the most important thing is that we’re together and happy.

He added:

It’s so absurd that now we can only laugh!

