Honeycomb Tablets FINALLY Get Netflix Today

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

If you have a Samsung Galaxy Tab or Motorola XOOM, raise your hands in celebration.Netflix, which has been very absent from Android Honeycomb tablets, has been updated and now works on your device.



DroidLife reported the news, and also points out that some ASUS Transformer tablets can receive the app update as well.

Update your app on the Android Market to version 1.3, or click here to download the APK file directly.

Don’t Miss: Our Review Of The Toshiba Thrive Honeycomb Tablet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.