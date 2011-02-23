The 8 Android Tablets That Make Apple Nervous

Photo: Google

In the next three to six months, a whole flurry of new Android Honeycomb tablets are being released with hopes of eating into the iPad’s share of the tablet market.We took a look at both the formally announced and the rumoured tablets set for release this year.



If you’re shopping around for an iPad alternative, check out these tablets. We have all the specs, release dates, and most up to date pricing information you’ll need.

Motorola Xoom Price: Starting at $600 with a two-year contract from Verizon. Release Date: February 24th Stats: 32GB of storage

Wifi, 3G, and 4G Compatibility

10.1-inch HD widescreen display

1.3MP front camera, 5MP rear camera Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 Price: Unknown Release Date: Unknown Stats: 16 or 32 GB of storage

Wifi and Bluetooth Compatibility

10.1-inch HD widescreen display

Front-facing 2 megapixel camera, 8 megapixel on back LG G-Slate Price: Unknown Release Date: rumours suggest March Stats: 32GB storage

Wifi and T-Mobile HSPA+ 21 Compatibility

8.9 -inch HD widescreen display

Displays 3D images without needing glasses

Stereoscopic rear video cameras capable of 1080p 3D capture, 2 megapixel front camera

HDMI out port Acer Iconia Tab A100 Price: Unknown Release Date: rumours suggest April 2011 Stats: 8GB storage

Wifi and 3G

5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera

7-inch, 1024 x 600 display 10-inch Acer Iconia Tab A500 Price: Unknown Release Date: rumours suggest April 2011 Stats: 16 or 32GB storage

Wifi and 3G

Front 2MP camera, back 5MP camera

10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 display Toshiba's 10 inch tablet (currently unnamed) Price: Unknown Release Date: Spring 2011 Stats: Removable battery

10.1-inch 720p 1280x800 display

Wifi and 3G

2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera

HDMI port and SD card slot Dell Streak 10 Price: Unknown Release Date: Unknown Stats: Honeycomb version of current Dell Streak 5 and 7 models

10.1-inch display Sony 'S1' PlayStation tablet Price: rumoured at $599 Release Date: September 2011 Stats: Removable battery

9.4 inch, 1,280 X 800 display

Folded design for easy grip

Branded with the PlayStation logo and optimised for gaming

IR emitter for controlling Sony TVs, USB port

Front and rear-facing cameras

