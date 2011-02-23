The 8 Android Tablets That Make Apple Nervous

Photo: Google
In the next three to six months, a whole flurry of new Android Honeycomb tablets are being released with hopes of eating into the iPad’s share of the tablet market.We took a look at both the formally announced and the rumoured tablets set for release this year.
If you’re shopping around for an iPad alternative, check out these tablets. We have all the specs, release dates, and most up to date pricing information you’ll need.
Price: Starting at $600 with a two-year contract from Verizon.
Release Date: February 24th
Stats:
- 32GB of storage
- Wifi, 3G, and 4G Compatibility
- 10.1-inch HD widescreen display
- 1.3MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
Price: Unknown
Release Date: Unknown
Stats:
- 16 or 32 GB of storage
- Wifi and Bluetooth Compatibility
- 10.1-inch HD widescreen display
- Front-facing 2 megapixel camera, 8 megapixel on back
Price: Unknown
Release Date: rumours suggest March
Stats:
- 32GB storage
- Wifi and T-Mobile HSPA+ 21 Compatibility
- 8.9 -inch HD widescreen display
- Displays 3D images without needing glasses
- Stereoscopic rear video cameras capable of 1080p 3D capture, 2 megapixel front camera
- HDMI out port
Price: Unknown
Release Date: rumours suggest April 2011
Stats:
- 8GB storage
- Wifi and 3G
- 5MP rear camera and 2MP front camera
- 7-inch, 1024 x 600 display
Price: Unknown
Release Date: rumours suggest April 2011
Stats:
- 16 or 32GB storage
- Wifi and 3G
- Front 2MP camera, back 5MP camera
- 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 display
Price: Unknown
Release Date: Spring 2011
Stats:
- Removable battery
- 10.1-inch 720p 1280x800 display
- Wifi and 3G
- 2MP front camera, 5MP rear camera
- HDMI port and SD card slot
Price: Unknown
Release Date: Unknown
Stats:
- Honeycomb version of current Dell Streak 5 and 7 models
- 10.1-inch display
Price: rumoured at $599
Release Date: September 2011
Stats:
- Removable battery
- 9.4 inch, 1,280 X 800 display
- Folded design for easy grip
- Branded with the PlayStation logo and optimised for gaming
- IR emitter for controlling Sony TVs, USB port
- Front and rear-facing cameras
- HDMI and SD card slot
