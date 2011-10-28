Google TV Is Finally Getting The Big Update We've Been Waiting Months For

Photo: www.engadget.com

Logitech began shipping its Revue Google TV boxes running Android Honeycomb, the long-awaited update that was originally supposed to arrive next month.Engadget snagged this shot of the Logitech’s packaging that advertises Honeycomb.



Still no word on when current Revue owners will be getting the update pushed to their boxes, but it can’t be that far off.

UPDATE: A reader pointed out this forum on Logitech’s website that says these Revue units do not have Android Honeycomb.

Here’s what the Logitech rep says on the forum:

These boxes are just the regular boxes you have now and DO NOT have the 3.1 android update on them.

These boxes are not suppose to be released onto store floors until the update is officially released for everyone.

If a store is selling these boxes (it is just an added sticker on the box. Nothing else is different) they have released these boxes prematurally.

Even though it’s “premature,” the fact that stores already have the boxes with the Honeycomb marketing materials is strong evidence that the update will be here very soon.

