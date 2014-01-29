Every Unit At This New Bahamas Condo Comes With A Private Swimming Pool

For wealthy New Yorkers accustomed to $US10+ million urban homes, buying a Bahamas condo for $US3 million doesn’t seem so bad.
At least, that’s what Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and real estate company Douglas Elliman are hoping.
They have teamed up on a gorgeous new project called the Honeycomb on the south coast of New Providence, named for its geometric and organic façade. The midrise condominium will face a marina and the ocean, and feature apartments ranging from two bedrooms to seven-bedroom penthouses.
The 34-unit complex is a part of a larger resort known as The Albany, with investors such as Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, and would be the tallest building in the area, according to the press release.
“The idea with having Douglas Elliman on board is that the New York buyer hasn’t been addressed,” Horacio LeDon, a Douglas Elliman broker, told The New York Times. “Wealthy New Yorkers have been going down to the Bahamas for quite some time, and all without any proper marketing. We aim to change that.”
Compared to some Manhattan real estate, the condos are relatively cheap, costing roughly $US1,600 to $US1,700 per square foot after closing costs and other expenditures, according to The Times (that’s a range of $US3 million to $US12.5 million). In Manhattan, square footage can go for many times that price.
Each apartment comes with an outdoor private terrace, as well as a pool. Honeycomb will break ground this summer, and opens in the first half of 2016.
During the night, Honeycomb will be clearly visible from the water with the pools and windows all lit up.
The back of the building has additional windows, as do the units on the side to get optimal lighting.
Each unit gets its own private pool, which is integrated into the balcony. Here's a model of what it would look like, complete with glass railing.
And here's the gorgeous rendering. The glass will make the pool look as if it drops off, like an infinity pool.
The building has an ideal orientation towards the sun that reduces direct sunlight during the summer...
...And optimizes sunlight during the winter, which will help with the building's energy performance.
