Honey Maid Found The Perfect Way To Respond To Homophobes Who Hated Its New Ad

On March 10th, Honey Maid — the graham cracker company — launched a commercial that celebrated all different kinds of families. The message was that no matter what, love is what makes a family a family.

They showed families with two dads:

And families with parents of different races:

The title of the commercial was “Wholesome Love” but not everyone agreed with its message.

A follow up video was created by Honey Maid, explaining the responses to the commercial.

They said some people sent them messages of hate, because they didn’t agree with the families they saw portrayed in the commercial.

Honey Maid not only stuck to their belief in their original message, but fired back in a powerful way.

They had two artists take prints of all of the terrible tweets and create something.

Take a look:

It starts as pieces of paper rolled up.

But the messages soon were turned into a beautiful image.

As a bonus, Honey Maid let everyone know that they received positive messages about “Wholesome Love” as well.

Nearly 10 times as many:

Here’s the original “Wholesome Love” commercial in full:

And here’s the beautiful response:

