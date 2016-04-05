Honey Maid is calling on Americans to be more accepting of other cultures

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Honey Maid’s latest ad campaign calls on Americans to be more accepting of one another — whether people are of a different race, sexuality, if they are adopted, or if they have suffered a disfigurement.

One ad in particular from the series, “Neighbours,” appears to draw directly on the heightened and often polarising debate around immigration issues during the run-up to the 2016 election, Adweek’s Tim Nudd points out.

The ad opens with a woman, who is wearing a hijab. She says: “The first time you go out of your house, you’re worried. Is anybody staring at you? Is anybody looking?”

The ad then cuts to a white female staring out at the street from her window: “I didn’t know anything about her culture, only what I saw in the news.”

The two are then seen embracing and having breakfast together with their children.

“I was kind of scared of how she was going accept me, but then our girls brought us together,” the first woman says.

Adweek asked Honey Maid whether the ad was directly responding to the current political climate.

Katrina Plummer, Honey Maid equity brand manager, responded:

We are watching society change over time, because we think it is important to be reflective of today’s world, and to be inclusive of a cross-section of those unique families that make up the American society. Honey Maid is acknowledging the changing family dynamic among our consumers and are excited about the opportunity for ‘This Is Wholesome’ to feature and celebrate real diverse families.

Here are the rest of the ads in the “This Is Wholesome” series, which was created by ad agency Droga5.

“Little Brother” tells the story of an adopted child who is of a different race to his brother.

“Husband” shows a father who rejoins his family after returning from war as a double amputee.

“Mis Hijos” shows a father first accepting, and then embracing the fact that his son is gay.

Honey Maid has also introduced a “Wholesome Button” as part of the campaign. The button is a browser add-on, which “change[s] any webpage into one that’s full of love, positivity, and acceptance.”

Honey Maid said in press release that a Pew Research Center survey found nearly three-quarters of Americans have witnessed online harassment and that negative headlines on the internet “often reflect the animosity, bigotry, and intolerence society grapples with today.”

