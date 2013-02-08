Honey Boo Boo's mum Lost 100 Pounds Without Going To The Gym

After a busy TLC production schedule, Mama June says she now weighs 263 lbs.

Mama June, the matriarch of the Thompson family on TLC’s hit show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” has recently shed 100 pounds.But instead of an improved diet or increased time in the gym, she’s just busy!



“I haven’t done any surgeries, no diet pills, never went to the gym,” June reveals to TMZ. “But with the show I’ve been more active.”

Mama June says she weighed 365 lbs when the show first starting taping in January 2011, but has since slimmed down to 263 lbs.

“They have me running around and going different places,” the reality star continued to TMZ. “I guess it’s paying off.”

The Thompson’s TLC reality show is literally paying off, as June recently made sure to put all of her five kids’ show earnings into evenly divided trust funds.

The Thompson family currently earn between $15K – $20K per episode. The show is currently filming a second season.

See how Mama June feeds her family for $80/week by feeding them ‘sketti, butter, ketchup and roadkill:



Mama June recently said on Honey Boo Boo’s official Facebook page during a live chat with her fans, “FYI I’ve loss 100lbs… does that sound like I want to [lose] weight? of course I do.”

