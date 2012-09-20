The Honey Boo Boos Are Demanding Double Their Salaries For Season 2

The family want at least $8K per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo: TLC

TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo”—a reality show following seven-year-old “Toddlers and Tiaras” star Alana Thompson and her self-proclaimed “redneck” family at home in Georgia—has taken the nation by storm.With record-ratings of more than 2.1 million viewers tuning into its Sept.13 episode alone and viewership even topping the broadcasts of the Republican National Convention, TLC is trying hard to hang onto the Thompson family.



And now, the Thompson clan is currently in negotiations with the network and producers to film a second season of the hit show.

But the Georgia-based family of six want more money to continue putting their lives on TV; in fact, they want to double their reported current measly salaries.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

A source says the cast — including Alana’s 17-year-old sister, who recently gave birth to her first child — is now asking for a $10,000-an-episode payday; however, another insider suggests the family will most likely land closer to an $8,000-an-episode salary after negotiations with the network conclude (that would double their season one salary of $4,000 an episode and a possible built-in location fee, as The Hollywood Reporter first reported).

To put an $8-10K payday into perspective, that’s about on par with “Dance mums” and “MasterChef” regulars but chump change compared to TV stars like Judge Judy or Chelsea Handler.



A rep for TLC wouldn’t confirm cast salaries, but did say a second season of the hit show is “likely”—meaning the network is willing to play ball.

We do know Alana wants that extra dolla’…



