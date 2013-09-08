It's An Awful Lot Of Work To Raise Honey Bees In A New Jersey Backyard

September is National Honey Month, which aims to promote beekeeping in the U.S. and celebrates the end of the honey collection season.

We visited legendary economist Gary Shilling, who is a recreational beekeeper and has an apiary in the back yard of his New Jersey home, last year and he told us all about the challenges and benefits of beekeeping.

New Jersey is not necessarily known for its honey production. In fact, it is one of the lowest honey producing states in the country. The top five honey producing state last year were North Dakota, South Dakota, Florida, California and Florida.

Watch below what beekeeping entails.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

