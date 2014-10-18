Here's What Comcast, Starbucks, Budweiser And Other Corporate Logos Would Say If They Were Being Honest

Every time Clif Dickens, a graphic designer in Nashville, would ask for Coca-Cola at a restaurant, the waitress would invariably ask him whether it would be alright to serve him Pepsi instead.

The experiences became a running joke amongst Clif and his friends, and it inspired him to reimagine Pepsi’s logo with a new slogan that honestly portrayed the soft drink as the second choice of many of its customers:

The joke led Dickens to create Honest Slogans in 2011, a website dedicated to re-imagining how corporate logos would look if they were being honest about the goods and services they sold.

As he did with the Pepsi logo, Dickens tries to present what he calls “slices of life.”

“A lot of them are a bit harsh, I guess,” Dickens told Business Insider last year. “I try to make it so that even if Kmart or another company were to see it, they could kind of nod their heads in agreement. I try to keep it tasteful, but it’s a little bit tongue-in-cheek.”

Here are some of our recent favourites:

You can see more of Dickens’ Honest Slogans at honestslogans.com.

(This story was originally written in by Aaron Taube in 2013, with additional editing and images added by Lara O’Reilly in 2014)

