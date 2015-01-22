Here Are The Funny, Honest Movie Titles For 2015's Oscar Nominated Films

Sure, this year’s Oscar-nominated films were critically acclaimed masterpieces starring Hollywood’s top talent. But when it comes down to it, what will these movies really be remembered for?

CollegeHumor created eight mock movie posters, making fun of each film. Check out some of the funny titles below:



“Boyhood”:



“American Sniper”:

“Birdman”:

To check out the rest of CollegeHumor’s mock movie titles, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.