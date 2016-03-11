Jessica Alba's $1.7 billion Honest Company is under fire for allegedly using an ingredient it promised to avoid

The Honest Company is under fire again.

A recent lab test discovered that mogul Jessica Alba’s company’s laundry detergent contains SLS (sodium lauryl sulfate), Serena Ng of The Wall Street Journal reports.

The company previously claimed its detergent didn’t contain that ingredient — in fact, The Wall Street Journal notes that it’s one of the ingredients the company loudly proclaims it doesn’t use.

This is problematic, in that it thereby defies the central pitch of the company: that it sells “honestly safe, effective essentials for family and [the] home.”

This is not the first time that Alba’s company has come under fire. This summer, people claimed that its sunscreen didn’t work.

Last year, the company was valued at $1.7 billion.

The lifestyle company filed to go public last month.

The Honest Company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

