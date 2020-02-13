The latest version of Honda's popular Civic Type R hot hatch has arrived — here's what's new for 2020

Honda The 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

The 2020 Honda Civic Type R made its US debut at the Chicago Auto Show last week.

For 2020, the hot hatch gets suspension updates that improve both performance and comfort on the road, according to Honda.

Honda also redesigned the grille for better cooling, and removed some of the Type R’s fake mesh air vents.

The Honda Civic Type R – controversial for its in-your-face styling but lauded for its performance – is getting some important updates for 2020.

The latest iteration of Honda’s hot hatchback debuted stateside at the Chicago Auto Show last week alongside several other new models and model trims, including the 2021 Jaguar F-Type, the Jeep Gladiator Mojave, and the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

For 2020, Honda’s trusty, track-focused Type R – the “R” stands for “racing” – receives tweaks to its suspension, cooling, and styling. Aside from that, most things remain the same.

Here’s all that’s new on the 2020 Civic Type R.

Honda showed off its redesigned Civic Type R hot hatch at the Chicago Auto Show. Updates are subtle but significant.

Honda The 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

The 2020 car will get stiffer rear bushings, which equal better grip, and new dampers for ride comfort. The result, Honda says, is more aggressive handling and a more comfortable ride day to day.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP The 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

Honda redesigned the 2020 grille to improve engine cooling, and also did away with some of the Type R’s phony air vents. The new car, if you look closely, doesn’t have mesh under the headlights like the old one did.

Honda The 2020 Honda Civic Type R (main photo) versus the 2019 Honda Civic Type R (upper right).

The increase in airflow helps feed the Type R’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is rated at the same 306 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque as the 2019 car had.

Honda The 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

One of the chief complaints about the current Type R has been its over-the-top styling, and while it keeps its same general look, the removal of the fake vents brings it somewhat back down to Earth.

Honda The 2019 Honda Civic Type R.

On the inside, the 2020 Civic Type R gets a new Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and an updated shifter with shorter throws. Several driver-assistance features are also standard, including the Honda Sensing safety suite.

Honda The 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

We’ll find out more about the 2020 Type R — including full specs and pricing — when the hot hatch rolls into showrooms later this winter.

Honda The 2020 Honda Civic Type R.

