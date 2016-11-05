The $4.89 million Honda Civic of jets has just set 2 speed records

Honda has announced that its HondaJet, its first, lightweight private jet has set two separate speed records.

The records include flying from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport in a time of two hours and 51 minutes, and from Boston’s New Bedford Regional Airport to Palm Beach International Airport in a time of two hours and 58 minutes.

The HondaJet is priced at a comparatively low $4.85 million to other private jets — the Honda Civic of jets if you will.

