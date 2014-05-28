Honda Is Getting Into The Private Jet Business With An Innovative Engine

Honda, the company most famous for its reliable line of automobiles, motorcycles, and lawn mowers, is jumping into the$23 billion-a-year general aviation industrywith the innovative HondaJet.

Honda Aircraft CEO Michimasa Fujino announced this week at the European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) that its production model is close to delivery.

When the aircraft does roll out, it will feature one of the most unique engine layouts in civil aviation, with two GE Honda HF120 turbofans mounted on top of its wings. This design eschews the conventional business jet layout that calls for engines to be mounted at the rear of the fuselage.

By dispersing much of the engine’s noise away from the fuselage, the jet will save passengers from suffering the same ear-shattering din as those unfortunate enough to be seated in the last few rows of other rear-engined aircraft.

According to the company, the over-wing engine design also gives the cabin greater usable space by removing interior superstructure needed to support the engines.

The aircraft’s HF120 turbofans will carry the six-passenger HondaJet to a top speed of 483 mph and a maximum range of over 1,300 miles. Honda’s technical wizardry also shows up in the jet’s interior, with a state-of-the-art cockpit packed with features like touchscreen controls, a trio of 14-inch displays, and Garmin’s G3000 avionics suite.

When it enters service, the $4.5 million North Carolina-produced HondaJet will compete in the very light jet segment of the market against already -established models like Embraer’s Phenom 100 and Cessna’s Citation Mustang.

Here’s a closer look at the Honda HA420 HondaJet:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.