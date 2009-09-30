Honda Shows Off A New Electric Concept

Honda released a few images of nifty looking electric concept that will be on display at the Tokyo Motor Show next month. It’s going to be part of booth where they show off all their clean vehicles, including a FCX Clarity, a couple of scooters, and the UX-3, the odd unicycle thing that Honda created, on display.



Most exciting part of all? In Honda’s future-world we have them integrated into the doors. So, we get out of our car, onto our unicycle and scoot down the road.

Click to see the UX-3 in action →

