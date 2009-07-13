Honda Rolling Out Two More Hybrids Next Year

Honda rolls out more hybrids in 2010. [Green Car Reports]
House Democrats nervous a yes vote on cap and trade will sink the party. [Politico]
PUT NUCLEAR IN THE BILL! says James Inhofe. [Politico]
Oil and gas companies have it too easy. [Politico]
Despite the stomach churning movements in commodities of late, they’re a good long term investment. [NYT]
The first ever SunPower solar panel. [Greentech Media]
CFTC regulation of speculators proves the value of speculation. [WSJ]
Paul Krugman is baffled by the fact that we can’t tackle climate change legislation. [NYT]
McKinsey tells the U.K. to get more nuclear power and less wind. [Bloomberg]
Zipcar CEO: We’re not going electric anytime soon. [Earth2Tech]
