Honda's singing sheep choir may have stolen the show at the Super Bowl

Lara O'Reilly

Forget the half-time show — some of the best musical entertainment at the Super Bowl this year came from a singing herd of sheep.

Honda’s Super Bowl 50 ad saw a sheep choir singing along to Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

The standout voice comes from a common Super Bowl favourite, the farmer’s dog.

The farmer, however, is unaware of his canine buddy’s hidden talents.

The ad, created by ad agency RPA, aimed to promote Honda’s Ridgeline truck. Specifically, the truck has an audio system that uses the entire bed of the truck into a huge outdoor speaker — which is highlighted in the ad.

Honda’s SVP of marketing  Tom Peyton told Adweek: “It’s a very unique feature. Nobody else has it. And it’s a little tough to communicate — although we will in some advertising later this spring, when the truck’s at the dealers. It’s not actually speakers. It’s ‘exciters’ that makes the whole bed a speaker. It’s pretty cool. … It would make a great tailgate vehicle.”

Some Twitter users have marked out the Honda ad as their favourite of Super Bowl 50.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

