Honda unveiled a self-balancing motorbike which they say “greatly reduces the possibility of falling over.”

It’s called the Honda Riding Assist and it can stay upright even at low speeds.

The company hasn’t said if or when it will go into production, but it was showcased at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.