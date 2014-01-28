Why Honda Edited Out Scenes Of Detroit Protesters From This New Ad [THE BRIEF]

YouTube/Honda A shot from Honda’s #LoveToday ad.

Honda edited a new version of a recent, optimistic ad from RPA to remove images of people protesting in front of the Detroit federal courthouse that is hearing the city’s bankruptcy proceedings. Rev. Charles Williams II, the head of the Michigan chapter of civil rights group the National Action Network and one of the leaders of the protests, summed up Detroit’s anger at the original ad as such: “They’re using our pain for their pleasure to promote Japanese automobiles while we are suffering in part because of the decline of American automobiles from foreign automakers.” So Honda cut the protest scene.

Here’s the updated ad:

Former Minnesota Vikings punter and gay rights activist Chris Kluwe is encouraging U.S. consumers to boycott sponsors of the Sochi Olympics due to Russia’s anti-gay policies.

Omnicom named Mindshare’s Andy Zonfrillo as its new CEO of global trading. Zonfrillo had previously been Mindshare’s head of trading, commerce, and new platforms.

Adweek looks at some of the branded events coming to New York City this week for the Super Bowl, including Macy’s 36,000-square-foot NFL Shop.

21st Century Fox took a controlling stake in YES Network, the cable home of the New York Yankees. The media company had previously held 49% of the network, but it will now hold 80%.

Car floor mat manufacturer WeatherTech will advertise at this year’s Super Bowl. The 30-second spot will highlight the brand and its founders commitment to manufacturing in the United States.

Social analytics firm Unmetric released a new platform to allow brands to automatically measure their social media campaigns against those of their competitors.

