Honda revealed its concept for the world’s first light aircraft capable of nonstop transcontinental travel across the US – meet HondaJet 2600

Honda Aircraft Company revealed its newest aircraft concept at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas on Tuesday – the HondaJet 2600.

The jet will be the world's first light aircraft capable of nonstop transcontinental travel across the US, revolutionizing long-haul private flying.

HondaJet 2600 has a range of 2,625 nautical miles (3,021 miles (4,862km)) and a cruise speed of 450 knots (518 mph (834km/h)). Not only will the plane fly transcontinental, but it will also connect cities like Tokyo and Hong Kong as well as London and Cairo.

The aircraft is fitted with an Over-The-Wing Engine Mount configuration, which will greatly reduce the vibration intensity felt compared to traditional light jets.

The aircraft will set a handful of class records, including having the highest flight ceiling at 47,000 feet (14,325.60m), the highest cabin pressurization at 6,363 feet (1,939.44m), and the tallest cabin height at 5 feet (1.52m) and 2.5 inches (8cm).

Honda Aircraft has designed the interior to be spacious and comfortable, offering a modern lavatory…

120 cubic feet of luggage space…

And a seat that can be converted into a single bed for rest and relaxation.

The HondaJet 2600 is also designed to be the world's first transcontinental jet capable of single-pilot operation. The aircraft has an advanced cockpit with a high-tech, intuitive interface that will reduce pilot workload and enhance safety.

Furthermore, the aircraft is engineered with innovative electric and automated technologies like autobrake, autothrottle, an advanced steering augmentation system, and a runway overrun awareness and alerting system.

The HondaJet 2600's range and cockpit design make it the longest range single-pilot business jet in the world.

In addition to enhanced range and safety, the jet also offers 20% better fuel efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and is 40% more efficient than a mid-size jet operating the same flight.

Buyers can configure the jet in three unique configurations that seat nine or ten passengers, including Dual Club…