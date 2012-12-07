Honda Might Ax The Agency That Made Its Ferris Bueller Super Bowl Spot [THE BRIEF]

Photo: Youtube

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today.Honda is doing a creative review for its $700 million account … which is pretty terrifying news for RPA, its agency of 26 years. RPA’s other big name clients are La-Z-Boy and Farmer’s Insurance, so clearly the shop relies heavily on Honda’s business. Last Super Bowl, RPA created the famous “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” ad. But that might not be enough to hold onto the account. VP of national marketing operations Michael Accavitti said, “Both the Honda and Acura brands are rolling out incredibly strong new products. In the face of a changing media landscape and a hyper-competitive marketplace, our challenge is to create dynamic marketing campaigns that connect and engage consumers with our products and our brands.” The review will occur in the first quarter of 2013.



Agency Spy reports rumours that Arnold NYC is going through some restructuring changes. Official word from the shop is that “The number of roles in our NY Creative will not be reduced but rather we will be bringing in new talent with desired skill sets.” Agency Spy anticipates cuts.

Agencies told Digiday that these things won’t happen in 2013.

Eric Springer, who was part of the creative genius that made VW’s “The Force” Super Bowl spot at Deutsch LA, is leaving Pitch for DraftFCB Orange County. He will be an EVP/CCO.

The Wall Street Journal is on the hunt for a creative shop.

Tapjoy, a mobile advertising a publishing platform, just crossed the one billion mobile device threshold.

Abine introduced a new tracker blocking tool called DoNotTrackMe.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

GAME-CHANGERS: 17 People Who Redefined Advertising In 2012

SORRY APPLE: Samsung Had The Most Popular Tech Ad Of The Year

CHARTS: Why Long Videos Are Better For Advertisers Than Short Ones

Progressive Almost Made This Box Its Spokesperson Instead Of Flo

Lego Got 1 Million Views For Video Of Asperger’s Boy Receiving Rare Train Set

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.