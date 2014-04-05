Watch A Souped-Up Lawn Mower Set A New Speed Record

Honda’s souped-up Mean Mower has blazed its way into the Guinness Book of World Records by reaching a whopping 116.57 miles per hour, making it the fastest lawn mower ever built.

The Honda mower made its historic run under the watchful eye of Guinness World Record adjudicators at the IDIADA Proving Ground in Tarragona, Spain.

Powered by a 109-hp, 1000cc engine borrowed from the company’s VTR Firestorm sport bike, the Mean Mower destroyed the previous record by 28mph.

In order for the mower’s top speed run to be eligible for Guinness, Honda had the Mean Mower make two identical runs in both directions within the period of an hour.

Each time, the mower would fly through the same 100-meter-long speed trap, with the final recorded speed being the average of the the two runs.

According to the automaker, the Mean Mower’s prowess does not end at the race track. Honda says its Mean Mower is able to tackle the untamed wilderness that is the suburban lawn at 15mph, which it claims is twice the top speed of the average mower.

Unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that Honda will ever put the custom Mean Mower into production. However, if it ever does, it will surely be the baddest mower on the block.

See the Mean Mower in action here:

