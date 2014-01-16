This Honda Ad Was The Best Car Commercial Of The Year [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Honda’s “Hands” ad from Wieden+Kennedy’s London office was named the best car ad on broadcast TV this past year by The One Club. The ad shows a pair of hands manipulating various miniature engines and cars under the tagline “Let’s see what curiosity can do”:

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit struck down the Federal Communications Commission’s rules preventing internet providers from slowing down or blocking legal content. Proponents of so-called “net neutrality” are worried the ruling will allow the big service providers to charge consumers extra to access certain websites.

DraftFCB is preparing to drop the “Draft” from its name, Ad Age reports. The prefix is a legacy of the 2006 merger between Howard Draft’s namesake agency and Foote, Cone & Belding.

XL Marketing is rebranding itself as Zeta Interactive as it focuses more of its efforts on data and customer relationship management.

Sid Lee created a content marketing division and hired former Bespoke Group founder Joseph Barbieri to run it.

In other content marketing news, Contently raised $US9 million.

AgencySpy reports that former Rosetta chief creative officer Gary Scheiner is now working at ArnoldNYC as group creative director for the agency’s healthcare business.

A study from The Association of National Advertisers claims that 1.7 million U.S. jobs will be at risk if the government stops allowing businesses to deduct advertising expenses from their taxes.

