Honda Gets A Major Tax Break After Crazy Thai Floods Destroy $12 Million Worth Of Inventory

Thailand’s recent awful weather and flooding has been catastrophic for their car industry.But no automaker has been harder hit than Honda.



Reuters is reporting that Honda will be allowed to import cars tariff free to Thailand until next June to make up for lost production. While all automakers will be allowed to import parts tax free until then, Honda is the only automaker that will be allowed to import whole cars.

Honda’s largest Thai plant was under 17 feet of water and totally shut down by the flooding. They lost $12 million worth of inventory.

