Honda Falling Short In Its U.S. Hybrid Ambitions

Honda tells Bloomberg that the company will probably miss its goal of selling 90,000 Insight hybrids in 2009. Instead, Honda will probably sell just 50-60,000 Insights.



Honda is blaming the fall in the price of gas. In Japan where the Insight and the Prius are top sellers, the price of gas is $4.69 a gallon, while here in the U.S. it’s closer to $2.69. By the end of the year, when the recession has abated some, and the price of gas could be higher, Honda hopes demand will pick up.

