Honda has a wild vision for the future of driverless cars

Danielle Muoio

Honda’s latest vision for driverless cars is a creative, wanderlust-filled adventure.

Longest human migrationMap and MoriA visual representation of the world’s longest human migration.

The automaker commissioned London-based design studio Map to assemble prototypes showcasing the driverless cars of the future. The whole project was inspired by the world’s longest human migration — Nairobi, Kenya to Manaus, Brazil — with each vehicle taking a leg in that journey.

Here’s Honda’s wild driverless car vision:

The first leg of the journey starts in Nairobi going to Khartoum, Sudan. The modern camper comes with a robotic lawnmower that autonomously cuts the tall grass in the car's way.

Map and Mori Inc

The next step of the journey goes from Khartoum all the way to Karachi, Pakistan. That requires a lot of manoeuvring over sand, so Map came up with this desert train.

Map and Mori Inc

The desert train is separated into four different segments and powered by hydrogen. Since a byproduct of hydrogen fuel cells is water, the desert train will have drinkable water for its dry trip.

Map and Mori Inc

From there we go from Karachi to Shenzen, China. The vehicle for this part of the journey is a robust mountain climber since it takes place largely on the Himalayas.

Map and Mori Inc

The mountain climber has robotic legs inspired by Honda's robot Asimo. The legs can come out from under the car to step over any rockfall in its path.

Map and Mori Inc

Afterwards, we island hop from Shenzen to the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east. The Island Hopper is an amphibious vehicle that can paddle on water and drive on dry land.

Map and Mori Inc

The entire vehicle runs on solar power.

Map and Mori Inc

After Kamchatka, we head through icy conditions to Fairbanks, Alaska. The tundra sled may be our favourite since it's pulled by six electric drones.

Map and Mori Inc

The drones are inspired by Honda's UNI-CUB, a self-balancing scooter, so they can also sense any cracks in the ice.

Map and Mori Inc

And it comes with a little hot tub and telescope for when you're not on the road.

Map and Mori Inc

From Fairbanks we go down the West Coast highway to Mexico City. The Road Tripper has large glass windows so you can enjoy that amazing view.

Map and Mori Inc

It's built to lean into corners for optimal driving on that windy highway.

Map and Mori Inc

The final leg of the journey requires travelling from from Mexico City to Manaus, Brazil. And since that involves cutting through the jungle, the vehicle, aptly named the Jungle Jumper, has six giant wheels.

Map and Mori Inc

That yellow part of the Jungle Jumper is a little living space that can be pulled into the trees.

Map and Mori Inc

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.