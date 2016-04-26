Honda has a wild vision for the future of driverless cars

Honda’s latest vision for driverless cars is a creative, wanderlust-filled adventure.
Map and MoriA visual representation of the world’s longest human migration.
The automaker commissioned London-based design studio Map to assemble prototypes showcasing the driverless cars of the future. The whole project was inspired by the world’s longest human migration — Nairobi, Kenya to Manaus, Brazil — with each vehicle taking a leg in that journey.
Here’s Honda’s wild driverless car vision:
The first leg of the journey starts in Nairobi going to Khartoum, Sudan. The modern camper comes with a robotic lawnmower that autonomously cuts the tall grass in the car's way.
Map and Mori Inc
The next step of the journey goes from Khartoum all the way to Karachi, Pakistan. That requires a lot of manoeuvring over sand, so Map came up with this desert train.
Map and Mori Inc
The desert train is separated into four different segments and powered by hydrogen. Since a byproduct of hydrogen fuel cells is water, the desert train will have drinkable water for its dry trip.
Map and Mori Inc
From there we go from Karachi to Shenzen, China. The vehicle for this part of the journey is a robust mountain climber since it takes place largely on the Himalayas.
Map and Mori Inc
The mountain climber has robotic legs inspired by Honda's robot Asimo. The legs can come out from under the car to step over any rockfall in its path.
Map and Mori Inc
Afterwards, we island hop from Shenzen to the Kamchatka Peninsula in the far east. The Island Hopper is an amphibious vehicle that can paddle on water and drive on dry land.
Map and Mori Inc
After Kamchatka, we head through icy conditions to Fairbanks, Alaska. The tundra sled may be our favourite since it's pulled by six electric drones.
Map and Mori Inc
The drones are inspired by Honda's UNI-CUB, a self-balancing scooter, so they can also sense any cracks in the ice.
Map and Mori Inc
From Fairbanks we go down the West Coast highway to Mexico City. The Road Tripper has large glass windows so you can enjoy that amazing view.
Map and Mori Inc
The final leg of the journey requires travelling from from Mexico City to Manaus, Brazil. And since that involves cutting through the jungle, the vehicle, aptly named the Jungle Jumper, has six giant wheels.
Map and Mori Inc
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.