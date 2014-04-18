Honda's Famous 'Asimo' Robot Learned A Bunch Of New Tricks

Fourteen years ago, Honda introduced the first generation of Asimo, a humanoid robot designed to be an assistant to people with limited mobility. It was also something of a public relations push to get people interested in studying science and mathematics. You’ve likely seen it before — it looks like a short, all-white astronaut.

A lot has changed since its first unveiling. Honda just showed off its latest Asimo build on “Live with Kelly and Michael,” and we’re impressed by what we saw:

The new and improved Asimo is a very capable runner.

It can even jump up and down on one leg.

It can communicate via voice and sign language. Here it signs “My name is Asimo.”

And it’s even learned some new dance moves.

Here’s the full clip:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.