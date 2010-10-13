Hon Hai To Raise Prices For Apple, Nokia, Microsoft -- Report

Hon Hai, the largest manufacturer of electronics, and the parent of Foxconn, will raise October prices, Reuters reports.



Reuters’ source isn’t rock solid. It cites a Taiwanese paper citing a Citibank analyst. This could just be a rumour, really.

But, the report says prices will go up for Apple, Microsoft, Nokia, and Sony Ericsson. Hon Hai is raising prices to improve its bottom line for the fourth quarter.

If prices do go up it will hurt the margins for the aforementioned tech companies. Or it could lead them to raise their prices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.