Good News: Homicide Rates Are The Lowest In 40 Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Homicides dropped to 4.2 murders per 100,000 people in 2010.The Department of Justice reports this decline is the lowest homicide rate the United States has seen in 40 years.



The decrease is at least partially attributed to the fact that homicide rates have fallen in the country’s larger cities.

America’s big cities have experienced “a dramatic decrease in homicide rates since 1980,” according to the report. From 1991 to 2008, homicides in big cities were cut by nearly two-thirds, dropping from 35.5 homicides per 100,000 people in 1991 to 11.9 homicides per 100,000 in 2008.

And the national numbers are starting to match the local trend.

In 1980, the country’s homicide rate checked in at 10.2 homicides for 100,000 people.

The rate peaked in 1991, but has been falling steadily.

Click here to see the full report about homicides in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.