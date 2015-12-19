A homework assignment caused 24 Virginia public schools to shut down

All public schools in a Virginia county were closed Friday.

This came after a world geography teacher at one local high school gave a controversial homework assignment that required students to copy Arabic calligraphy containing the Muslim statement of faith.

Parents were outraged that their kids were copying an Arabic statement that translates to “There is no God but Allah, and Mohammed is the messenger of Allah.”

The students did not have to recite or translate the statement, simply copy down the calligraphy as it was presented in the assignment, which was given to students at Riverheads High School in Staunton, Virginia. After receiving many phone calls and emails criticising the homework, school officials closed all 24 public schools in Augusta County as a precautionary measure, although no direct threats were made.

Extracurricular activities were also cancelled through the weekend.

Officials said that the Islamic statement of faith would no longer appear on future assignments.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.