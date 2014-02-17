Hometime Hoot: Wind-Powered Moguls

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

This morning BI editor-in-chief Paul Colgan posted this brilliant video of mogul skiers being shot at by the Imperial AT-AT walkers from Star Wars.

Damn. How are we going to top that and as they say “podium”?

Well, when the going gets tough, the tough do fart jokes. The easy amused people at Ghost+Cow Films have made a series on Olympic-esque clips in which athletes break wind. It’s stupid and like all fart jokes, funny.

Your move Paul.

If you find anything fun to share with your fellow readers, I’m on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

