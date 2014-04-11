Hometime Hoot: When Dave Letterman Starts Hitting The Vodka, You Know He Can See The Finish Line

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, BI’s daily unwind moment as you head home from the office.

The big news today is that Stephen Colbert will step into Dave Letterman’s shoes with he steps down from the Late Show, which he’ll have hosted for an astonishing 33 years when he retires next year.

Now 66, you get the feeling that Letterman is starting to enjoy himself again with the end in sight. Suddenly, the show has a crazy edge that recalls what made him so brilliant back in the 1980s, when he had a cult following.

Last week, he caught up with Martha Stewart for a segment we think is pretty funny.

Safe trip home and have a good weekend. And if you live up around Cairns, take care. We hope Cyclone Ita is kind to you. See you Monday

