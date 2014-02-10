Hometime Hoot: Watch Cate Blanchett, George Clooney & Other Actors Read Mean Tweets About Them

G’day and welcome to Hometime Hoot, Business Insider’s daily post to help you unwind on the way home from work.

Today’s, courtesy of American comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who has spawned brilliant comedy in his TV segment “Mean Tweets” in which actors read out insulting Tweets. Today, our very own Oscar winner (and current nominee), Cate Blanchett, is among those who cop a spray, along with Mad Men’s Jon Hamm, Jennifer Garner, Tom Hanks and Rob Lowe, but wait until you see Tim Robbins return serve.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

I'm on Twitter: @simonthomsen

Safe trip home and see you tomorrow.

