Hometime Hoot: Want To Start The Day Smelling Bacon? There's An App For That

With the weekend coming up, our thoughts turn to sleep-ins and bacon, which leads up to the Oscar Meyer Institute for the Advancement of Bacon, one of those amusing conceits created by an Madison Avenue’s Madmen, in this case for Oscar Meyer, a US smallgoods company owned by food giant Kraft.

Now we’re not sure if this is an early April 1 present, but they have an app, plus an attachment that sits on the bottom of an iPhone and turns it into an alarm clock that then emits bacon smells to wake you.

Genius.

